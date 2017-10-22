10/21 Tournament scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 WAUPACA CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL

Boys

1. Medford, 78

2. Lakeland, 89

3. Oconto Falls, 138

4. Tomahawk, 141

5. New London, 145

6. Northland Pines, 186

7. Freedom, 203

8. Seymour, 221

9. Mosinee, 223

10. Shawano, 229

11. Marinette, 234

12. Peshtigo, 240

13. Waupaca, 244

14. Rhinelander, 258

Clintonville, incomplete

MEDFORD & LAKELAND QUALIFY FOR STATE

Medalist: Kavanaugh FitzPatrick, Lakeland, 16:35.53

Medford top 10: 3. Trey Ulrich, 16:59.66; 6. Derek Rudolph, 17:31.76; 10. Ray Zirngible, 17:40.02.

Girls

1. Freedom, 43

2. Lakeland, 73

3. Medford, 85

4. Mosinee, 177

5. Tomahawk, 187

6. Marinette, 209

7. Shawano, 217

8. Peshtigo, 217

9. Seymour, 218

10. Rhinelander, 226

11. New London, 240

12. Northland Pines, 310

13. Clintonville, 358

14. Oconto Falls, 371

15. Waupaca, 380

FREEDOM & LAKELAND QUALIFY FOR STATE

Medalist: Ashley Peterson, Lakeland, 19:56.89

Individual state qualifiers: 2. Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette, 20:05.29; 5. Alayna Franson, Rhinelander, 20:26.55; 7. ALICIA KAWA, MEDFORD, 20:39.11; 8. Alana Finger, Peshtigo, 20:42.78; 9. Katrina Salmen, Peshtigo, 20:45.2.

WIAA DIV. 2 VOLLEYBALL

Regional final

#1 Merrill def. #3 Medford 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Merrill advances to face Mosinee in Oct. 26 sectional semifinal at Medford

WIAA DIV. 4 VOLLEYBALL

#2 Columbus Catholic def. #3 Rib Lake 25-14, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20

Columbus Catholic advances to face Newman Catholic in Oct. 26 sectional semifinal at Assumption.