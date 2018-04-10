10/2 prep scoreboard
GIRLS TENNIS
WIAA Div. 2 Lakeland subsectional
1. Ashland, 20
2. Pacelli, 18
3. Newman Catholic, 16
4. Medford, 14
5. Lakeland, 6
6. Assumption, 2
T7. Clintonville, Columbus Catholic and Phillips, 0
Medford qualifies #1 doubles team of Mariah Leader and Lauryn Strick and #4 singles Brooke Sommer for sectional.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional, Thursday at 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mosinee defeated Medford 18-25, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 17-15
Next: Menomonie at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Gilman defeated Greenwood 25-18, 25-11, 25-9
Next: Gilman Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Athens defeated Rib Lake 27-25, 25-20, 25-16
Next: Pittsville at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 5, Lakeland 0
Next: Antigo at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Auburndale Invitational
Girls
1. Auburndale, 27
2. Pacelli, 58
3. Prentice-Rib Lake, 93
4. Thorp, 104
5. Stratford, 125
6. Spencer, 147
7. Columbus Catholic, 152
Pittsville and Athens, incomplete
Top 5: 1. Isabella Jewell, Aub., 20:15.9; 2. Abby Van Rixel, Athens, 20:38.8; 3. Grace Engebretson, Pac., 20:44; 4. Serena Moore, P-RL, 20:51; 5. Falon Immormino, Thorp, 20:58.3.
Boys
1. Athens, 35
2. Stratford, 56
3. Pacelli, 82
4. Prentice-Rib Lake, 100
5. Columbus Catholic, 105
6. Thorp, 151
7. Spencer, 176
8. Pittsville, 183
Auburndale, incomplete
Top 7: 1. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 16:54.9; 2. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 16:56.9; 3. James Heeg, 17:54.1; 4. Carl Lundgren, Aub., 17:56.2; 5. Trevor Frane, Pac., 18:08.4; 6. Bryce Fuerlinger, CC, 18:16.5; 7. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 18:22.2.
Next: Marawood Conference meet hosted by Edgar at Nine Mile Recreation Area, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.