10/2 prep scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA Div. 2 Lakeland subsectional

1. Ashland, 20

2. Pacelli, 18

3. Newman Catholic, 16

4. Medford, 14

5. Lakeland, 6

6. Assumption, 2

T7. Clintonville, Columbus Catholic and Phillips, 0

Medford qualifies #1 doubles team of Mariah Leader and Lauryn Strick and #4 singles Brooke Sommer for sectional.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional, Thursday at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mosinee defeated Medford 18-25, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 17-15

Next: Menomonie at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Gilman defeated Greenwood 25-18, 25-11, 25-9

Next: Gilman Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Athens defeated Rib Lake 27-25, 25-20, 25-16

Next: Pittsville at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 5, Lakeland 0

Next: Antigo at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Auburndale Invitational

Girls

1. Auburndale, 27

2. Pacelli, 58

3. Prentice-Rib Lake, 93

4. Thorp, 104

5. Stratford, 125

6. Spencer, 147

7. Columbus Catholic, 152

Pittsville and Athens, incomplete

Top 5: 1. Isabella Jewell, Aub., 20:15.9; 2. Abby Van Rixel, Athens, 20:38.8; 3. Grace Engebretson, Pac., 20:44; 4. Serena Moore, P-RL, 20:51; 5. Falon Immormino, Thorp, 20:58.3.

Boys

1. Athens, 35

2. Stratford, 56

3. Pacelli, 82

4. Prentice-Rib Lake, 100

5. Columbus Catholic, 105

6. Thorp, 151

7. Spencer, 176

8. Pittsville, 183

Auburndale, incomplete

Top 7: 1. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 16:54.9; 2. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 16:56.9; 3. James Heeg, 17:54.1; 4. Carl Lundgren, Aub., 17:56.2; 5. Trevor Frane, Pac., 18:08.4; 6. Bryce Fuerlinger, CC, 18:16.5; 7. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 18:22.2.

Next: Marawood Conference meet hosted by Edgar at Nine Mile Recreation Area, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.