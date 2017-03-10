10/2 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIVISION 2 LAKELAND GIRLS TENNIS SUBSECTIONAL

Newman Catholic, 20

Stevens Point Pacelli, 20

Ashland, 18

Medford, 12

Lakeland, 4

W.R. Assumption, 2

Clintonville, 0

Columbus Catholic, 0

Phillips, 0

Medford results

#1 doubles: Karlee Batchelder/Lauryn Strick 6-0, 6-1 over Columbus Catholic. They advance to sectionals.

#2 doubles: Mandi Baker/Mariah Leader 6-0, 6-0 over Clintonville and 6-0, 6-3 overall Ashland. They advance to sectionals.

#3 doubles: Hailey Kollmansberger/Elaine Schumacher 6-0, 6-1 over Columbus Catholic and 7-5, 7-6 (5) over Newman Catholic. They advance to sectionals.

#1 singles: Ashland 6-0, 6-3 over Megan Payne (9-9).

#2 singles: Lakeland 6-0, 6-3 over Kailee Mann (3-11).

#3 singles: Assumption 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 over Grace Geiger (3-4).

#4 singles: Lilly Brost 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 over Assumption; Pacelli 6-0, 6-1 over Brost (5-6).

Next: WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional, Wednesday at 10 a.m.