10/19 Tournament Scoreboard & weekend schedule
WIAA VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Division 2
#3 Medford def. #2 Antigo 32-30, 25-15, 25-18
Division 4
#3 Rib Lake def. #6 Prentice 25-9, 25-21, 25-18
#3 Luck def. #6 Gilman 25-21, 25-13, 25-13
Saturday’s regional finals
Division 2
#3 Medford at #1 Merrill, 7 p.m.
Teams meet in regional final for the third straight year. Merrill won 3-0 in 2015 and 3-2 in 2016, advancing to state both years.
Division 4
#3 Rib Lake at #2 Columbus Catholic, 7 p.m.
Teams met in first match of the season at Loyal Quad. Columbus Catholic won 25-23, 25-15 and went on to win Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.
WIAA BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Division 3
#1 Rhinelander 4, #8 Medford 0
Raiders finish 9-12-2
Two goals by Rhinelander's Jonus Sabani, one each by Richie Triplett and Matthew Von Oepen.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Prentice-Rib Lake cross country at WIAA Div. 3 Athens sectional (Erbach Park), 4 p.m.
Medford football at Antigo, WIAA Div. 3 Level 1, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Medford cross country at WIAA Div. 2 Waupaca sectional (high school), 11 a.m.
Medford volleyball at Merrill, WIAA Div. 2 regional final, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake volleyball at Columbus Catholic, WIAA Div. 4 regional final, 7 p.m.