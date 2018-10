10/18 WIAA tournament scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

WIAA Div. 4 regional semifinals

#1 Prentice defeated #8 Rib Lake 26-24, 25-19, 25-19

Rib Lake finishes 10-22

#4 Luck defeated #5 Gilman 25-20, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23

Gilman finishes 15-14

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA Div. 3 regional semifinal

#2 Waupaca 2, #7 Medford 1

Onyi Ekwueme goal, assisted by Junus Telli in second half.

Medford finishes 7-11-2

WIAA TOURNAMENT WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 19

WIAA football playoffs, Level 1

7 p.m. kickoffs

Division 3

#5 Medford (4-2, 5-4) at #4 Onalaska (5-2, 6-3). Follow @MattFreyMedford on Twitter for updates

Division 5

#8 Rib Lake-Prentice (4-2, 5-4) at #1 Kewaunee (6-0, 9-0).

Division 7

#6 Elmwood-Plum City (3-3, 5-4) at #3 Gilman (5-2, 7-2).

Saturday, Oct. 20

WIAA Cross Country sectionals

Division 2: Medford at Colby-Abbotsford, boys at 11 a.m. and girls at noon.

Division 3: Prentice-Rib Lake at South Shore, boys at 1 p.m. and girls at 2 p.m.