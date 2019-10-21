10/18-19 prep weekend scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Medford 44, Merrill 7

Medford’s first 9-0 regular season since 2000.

Mosinee 42, Antigo 20

Rhinelander 16, Ashland 12

Lakeland 34, Wausau East 26 (nc)

Final standings: Medford 6-0 conference, 9-0 overall; Mosinee 5-1, 6-3; Rhinelander 3-3, 6-3; Lakeland 3-3, 6-3; Antigo 2-4, 3-6; Merrill 2-4, 2-7; Ashland 0-6, 0-9.

Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 3 Level 1: #7 Hayward-LCO at #2 Medford; #6 Rhinelander at #3 River Falls, #5 Mosinee at #4 New Richmond, #8 Lakeland at #1 Menomonie.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Gilman 20, Loyal 0

Gilman holds Loyal to 30 yards of total offense

Abbotsford 50, Athens 19

Greenwood 12, Thorp 6

Owen-Withee 36, W.R. Assumption 28

Final standings: Abbotsford 7-0 conference, 9-0 overall; Gilman 5-2, 7-2; Loyal 5-2, 5-4; Greenwood 4-3, 6-3; Athens 4-3, 5-4; Thorp 2-5, 3-6; Owen-Withee, 1-6, 1-8; W.R. Assumption 0-7, 0-9.

Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 7 Level 1: #6 Pittsville at #3 Gilman, #7 Athens at #2 Almond-Bancroft, #5 Loyal at #4 Hurley, #8 Greenwood at #1 Edgar.

Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 6 Level 1: #8 Crivitz at #1 Abbotsford.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Auburndale 62, Rib Lake-Prentice 0

Edgar 57, Tomahawk 0

Hurley 37, Marathon 36 (nc)

Stratford 61, South Beloit, Ill., 0 (nc)

Final standings: Stratford 5-0 conference, 9-0 overall; Edgar 4-1, 8-1; Auburndale 3-2, 7-2; Marathon 2-3, 2-6; Tomahawk 1-4, 1-8; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-5, 0-9.

Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 5 Level 1: #7 Spooner at #2 Stratford.

Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 6 Level 1: #5 Markesan at #4 Auburndale.

Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 7 Level 1: #8 Greenwood at #1 Edgar.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY

Championship meet at Gartzke Flowage, Antigo

Girls

1. Medford, 40

2. Lakeland, 45

3. Tomahawk, 47

4. Mosinee, 92

5. Rhinelander, 129

6. Northland Pines, 190

Antigo, incomplete

First team All-GNC: 1. Ashley Peterson, Lakeland, 21:21.9; 2. Franny Seidel, Medford, 21:47; 3. Haley Voermans-Dean, Tomahawk, 21:57.2; 4. Alicia Kawa, Medford, 22:22.6; 5. Kate Melms, Lakeland, 22:30.9; 6. Aubrey Anderson, Lakeland, 22:45.1; 7. Kate Reilly, Tomahawk, 22:53.8.

Second team All-GNC: 10. Jennifer Kahn, Medford, 22:57; 11. Alexis Fleegel, Medford, 23:12.3; 13. Bryn Fronk, Medford, 23:27.

Boys

1. Tomahawk, 51

2. Lakeland, 54

3. Medford, 73

4. Mosinee, 78

5. Rhinelander, 95

6. Northland PInes, 179

Antigo, incomplete

First team All-GNC: 1. Eric Kordus, Mosinee, 18:31.5; 2. Joey Sullivan, Medford, 18:45.5; 3. Noah Buckwalter, Tomahawk, 18:53; 4. Callahan Laggis, Rhinelander, 19:09.8; 5. Victor Masayesva, Lakeland, 19:11.4; 6. Conner Carbaugh, Medford, 19:14.9; 7. Drew Bolder, Tomahawk, 19:17.9.

Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional, Oct. 26 at noon.

CLOVERBELT CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY

Whispering Pines Golf Course, Cadott

Girls

1. Colby-Abbotsford, 74

2. Fall Creek, 83

3. Osseo-Fairchild, 91

4. McDonell Central, 105

5. Eau Claire Regis, 107

6. Altoona, 116

7. Loyal-Greenwood, 152

8. Neillsville-Granton, 201

9. Thorp-Gilman, 234

10. Spencer, 247

11. Cadott, 262

12. Columbus Catholic, 323

Stanley-Boyd and Owen-Withee, incomplete

Top 3: Jenna Anders, Fall Creek, 19:40.1; Savannah Schley, L-G, 20:00.5; Willow Oehmichen, C-A, 20:47.1.

Molly Milliren, 21st in 23:01.7, leads Thorp-Gilman.

Boys

1. McDonell Central, 42

2. Eau Claire Regis, 75

3. Altoona, 106

4. Cadott, 124

5. Fall Creek, 153

6. Osseo-Fairchild, 158

7. Neillsville-Granton, 174

8. Colby-Abbotsford, 185

9. Spencer, 230

10. Thorp-Gilman, 238

11. Loyal-Greenwood, 248

12. Stanley-Boyd, 353

Owen-Withee and Columbus Catholic, incomplete

Top 3: Dan Anderson, McDonell, 17:14.4; Joey Thaler, McDonell, 17:26.5; Chase Oehmichen, C-A, 17:28.2.

Sam Syryczuk, 22nd in 19:17.3, leads Thorp-Gilman.

Next: Thorp-Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Boyceville sectional, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m.