10/17 WIAA tournament scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

WIAA Div. 2 regional quarterfinal

Medford def. Tomahawk 25-15, 26-24, 25-18

Next: Regional semifinal at Antigo, Thursday at 7 p.m.

WIAA Div. 4 regional quarterfinals

Rib Lake def. Almond-Bancroft 25-7, 25-17, 25-8

Next: Regional semifinal home vs. Prentice, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Gilman def. Flambeau 25-7, 26-24, 25-14

Next: Regional semifinal at Luck, Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA Div. 3 regional first-round

Medford def. Shawano 5-2

Hat trick for Sam Hallgren, goals by Andy Poetzl and Alec Veal.

Next: Regional semifinal at Rhinelander, Thursday at 4 p.m.