10/13 football scoreboard



Medford running back Garret Hill runs away from Ashland's Mack George and picks up 14 yards on the Raiders' first drive of Friday's second half. The Raiders ended the drive with a Ben Lindgren 2-yard touchdown run to go up 27-0. Medford won 34-8 to clinch a WIAA Division 3 playoff spot. Photo by Matt Frey/ The Star News
Medford clinches playoff berth; Pirates, Hawks also win

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford 34, Ashland 8
Antigo 38, Merrill 15
Rhinelander 49, Lakeland 34
Mosinee 42, Wausau East 17 (nc)
Final standings: Antigo 6-0 conf. 8-1 overall; Merrill 4-2, 5-4; Medford 3-3, 3-6; Merrill 3-3, 4-5; Rhinelander 2-4, 3-6; Ashland 2-4, 3-6; Lakeland 1-5, 2-7.

Oct. 20 WIAA Div. 3 Level 1
#8 Medford at #1 Antigo
#7 Merrill at #2 Rice Lake
#6 Mosinee at #3 Onalaska

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Rib Lake-Prentice 48, Chequamegon 0
Edgar 10, Stratford 0
Marathon 44, Tomahawk 14
Auburndale 56, Whitehall 6 (nc)
Final standings: Edgar 6-0 conf. 9-0 overall; Stratford 5-1, 7-2; Marathon 4-2, 6-3; Auburndale 3-3, 5-4; Tomahawk 2-4, 3-6; Rib Lake-Prentice 1-5, 2-7; Chequamegon, 0-6, 0-9.

Oct. 20 WIAA Level 1
Div. 5: #5 Stratford at #4 Bonduel.
Div. 6: #6 Auburndale at #3 Crandon, #7 Northern Elite at #2 Marathon
Div. 7: #8 Athens at #1 Edgar

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Gilman 23, Greenwood 6
Loyal 8, Abbotsford 7
Athens 21, Owen-Withee 13
W.R. Assumption 43, Thorp 13 (Thurs.)
Final standings: Loyal 7-0 conf. 7-2 overall; Abbotsford 6-1, 7-2; W.R. Assumption 5-2, 6-3; Athens 3-4, 3-6; Owen-Withee 3-4, 3-6; Gilman 2-5, 4-5; Thorp 2-5, 3-6; Greenwood 0-7, 1-8.

Oct. 20 WIAA Div. 7 Level 1
#6 Frederic at #3 Abbotsford
#7 Owen-Withee at #2 Loyal
#8 Athens at #1 Edgar
#5 W.R. Assumption at #4 Pittsville

