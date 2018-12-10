10/11 prep scoreboard
WIAA DIV. 2 STATE GIRLS TENNIS
First round
Kelly Smith/Sarah Dunn, Edgewood defeated Mariah Leader/Lauryn Strick, Medford 2-6, 7-5, 10-8
Leader and Strick finish 15-9
CROSS COUNTRY
Marawood Conference meet hosted by Edgar at Nine Mile Recreation Area
Girls
1. Auburndale, 34
2. Marathon, 59
3. Phillips, 96
4. Edgar, 96
5. Chequamegon, 123
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 150
7. W.R. Assumption, 183
8. Stratford, 195
Athens, incomplete
First team all-conf.: 1. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:19.8; 2. Julianna Thurs, Mara., 19:44.8; 3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 19:57.2; 4. Isabella Jewell, Aub., 20:22.5; 5. Erricka Zenner, Aub., 20:32.5; 6. Uta Givens, Mara., 20:33.5; 7. Mckenna Zieher, Aub., 20:54.3; 8. Abby Van Rixel, Athens, 20:56.8.
Honorable Mention: 21. Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 22:02.6.
Boys
1. W.R. Assumption, 44
2. Marathon, 71
3. Athens, 71
4. Stratford, 102
5. Phillips, 124
6. Chequamegon, 142
7. Edgar, 155
8. Prentice-Rib Lake, 172
Auburndale, incomplete
First team all-conf.: 1. Sean Dolen, WRA, 16:18.3; 2. Garrett Dolan, WRA, 16:19.9; 3. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 17:01.5; 4. Joe Kraimer, Mara., 17:04.5; 5. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:10.6; 6. James Heeg, Strat., 17:36.4; 7. Carl Lundgren, Aub., 17:37.7; 8. Kees Hoogland, Phil., 17:39.2.
Second team all-conf.: 13. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 18:13.9.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at WIAA Div. 3 South Shore sectional, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 138, Mosinee 28
Next: GNC Championships at Lakeland, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rhinelander 2, Medford 1
Medford finishes 4-6 in the GNC
Next: Merrill at Medford, Friday at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
GNC Cross Country Championships at Rhinelander High School, 11 a.m.