10/11 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE GIRLS TENNIS

First round

Kelly Smith/Sarah Dunn, Edgewood defeated Mariah Leader/Lauryn Strick, Medford 2-6, 7-5, 10-8

Leader and Strick finish 15-9

CROSS COUNTRY

Marawood Conference meet hosted by Edgar at Nine Mile Recreation Area

Girls

1. Auburndale, 34

2. Marathon, 59

3. Phillips, 96

4. Edgar, 96

5. Chequamegon, 123

6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 150

7. W.R. Assumption, 183

8. Stratford, 195

Athens, incomplete

First team all-conf.: 1. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:19.8; 2. Julianna Thurs, Mara., 19:44.8; 3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 19:57.2; 4. Isabella Jewell, Aub., 20:22.5; 5. Erricka Zenner, Aub., 20:32.5; 6. Uta Givens, Mara., 20:33.5; 7. Mckenna Zieher, Aub., 20:54.3; 8. Abby Van Rixel, Athens, 20:56.8.

Honorable Mention: 21. Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 22:02.6.

Boys

1. W.R. Assumption, 44

2. Marathon, 71

3. Athens, 71

4. Stratford, 102

5. Phillips, 124

6. Chequamegon, 142

7. Edgar, 155

8. Prentice-Rib Lake, 172

Auburndale, incomplete

First team all-conf.: 1. Sean Dolen, WRA, 16:18.3; 2. Garrett Dolan, WRA, 16:19.9; 3. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 17:01.5; 4. Joe Kraimer, Mara., 17:04.5; 5. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:10.6; 6. James Heeg, Strat., 17:36.4; 7. Carl Lundgren, Aub., 17:37.7; 8. Kees Hoogland, Phil., 17:39.2.

Second team all-conf.: 13. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 18:13.9.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at WIAA Div. 3 South Shore sectional, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 138, Mosinee 28

Next: GNC Championships at Lakeland, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rhinelander 2, Medford 1

Medford finishes 4-6 in the GNC

Next: Merrill at Medford, Friday at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

GNC Cross Country Championships at Rhinelander High School, 11 a.m.