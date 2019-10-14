10/11-12 prep weekend scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Medford 35, Mosinee 14

Ean Wilson 57 carries, 311 yards, 3 TDs; Medford clinches share of conference championship

Merrill 27, Rhinelander 21 (OT)

Lakeland 32, Ashland 6

Antigo 21, Wausau East 14

Standings: Medford 5-0 conf., 8-0 overall; Mosinee 4-1, 5-3; Lakeland 3-3, 5-3; Rhinelander 2-3, 5-3; Merrill 2-3, 2-6; Ashland 0-5, 0-8.

Oct. 18: Medford at Merrill, Antigo at Mosinee, Rhinelander at Ashland, Wausau East at Lakeland (nc).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Gilman 43, Athens 21

Gilman clinches playoff eligibility; Gabe Gunderson 10 carries, 137 yards, 4 TDs

Loyal 22, Thorp 18

Greenwood 42, W.R. Assumption 8

Abbotsford 53, Owen-Withee 25

Standings: Abbotsford 6-0 conf., 8-0 overall; Loyal 5-1, 5-3; Gilman 4-2, 6-2; Athens 4-2, 5-3; Greenwood 3-3, 5-3; Thorp 2-4, 3-5; Owen-Withee 0-6, 0-8; W.R. Assumption 0-6, 0-8.

Oct. 18: Loyal at Gilman, Athens at Abbotsford, Greenwood at Thorp, Owen-Withee at W.R. Assumption.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Hurley 53, Rib Lake-Prentice 8 (nc)

Stratford 6, Edgar 0

Marahton 47, Tomahwk 14

Auburndale 40, North Fond du Lac 0

Standings: Stratford 5-0 conf., 8-0 overall; Edgar 3-1, 7-1; Auburndale 2-2, 6-2; Marathon 2-3, 2-5; Tomahawk 1-3, 1-7; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-4, 0-9.

Oct. 18: Auburndale at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Edgar at Tomahawk, South Beloit, Ill. at Stratford (nc), Marathon at Hurley (nc).

GNC VOLLEYBALL MEET at LAKELAND

Medford defeated Rhinelandr 25-9, 25-17, 25-20

Medford defeated Lakeland 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Medford defeated Tomahawk 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13

Medford improves to 6-5 in the GNC

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GILMAN INVITATIONAL

Gilman places 3rd

Gilman defeated Alma Center Lincoln 25-14, 25-18

Laona-Wabeno defeated Gilman 27-29, 27-25, 15-11

Gilman defeated Cornell 25-16, 25-12

Gilman defeated Owen-Withee 25-21, 25-20

Phillips 4-0, Laona-Wabeno 3-1 to finish 1st and 2nd.

Next: Cloverbelt Conference 2nd place Crossover, Gilman at McDonell Central, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

EDGAR INVITATIONAL

Full Rib Lake results not avilable

Abbotsford 2-0 over Rib Lake

Auburndale 2-0 over Rib Lake

Next: Marawood Conference 5th place Crossover at Marathon, Rib Lake vs. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 4 p.m.