10/10 Prep Scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Menomonie 3-0. 26-24, 25-16, 25-17.
Columbus Catholic defeated Gilman 3-0. 25-23, 27-25, 25-20.
Next: Gilman Invite, Saturday 9 a.m.
SOCCER
Medford 1, Northland Pines 1
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lakeland 98, Medford 72
TENNIS
1. Regis 44
2. Amery 33
3. Newman Catholic 28
4. Ashland 28
5. Medford 19
6. Baldwin-Woodville 15
7. Pacelli 11
8. Rice Lake 10
9. Osceola 9
10. Assumption 8
11. Barron 6
12. Lakeland 4
13. Columbus Catholic 2
14. Ellsworth 0
15. Bloomer 0
16. Unity/Luck 0
17. Phillips 0
Medford: #1 Doubles- Lauryn Strick and Elaine Schumacher were defeated by Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome of Barron 6-1,6-4
#2 Doubles- Brooke Sommer and Kailee Mann defeated Ella Salewski and Makayla Quigley of Osceola 6-4, 6-3. Then were defeated by Mara Pierce and Kaili Mikkonen of Ashland 7-6(4), 6-4.
#3 Doubles- Jordan Clark and Kelsey Jascor defeated Brooke Albrightson and Allison Albrightson of Baldwin-Woodville 6-3, 6-0. Then were defeated by Lauren Seeman and Marianna Kern of Regis 7-6(3), 7-6(3).
#3 Singles- Cassidy Balciar lost to Hailey Clausen of Amery 7-6(2), 6-3. Then defeated Anna Hackett of Newman Catholic 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, in the third place match.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls
1. Spring Valley 39
2. Augusta 46
3. Black River Falls 70
4. Thorp/Gilman 80
5. Alma Center-Lincoln 111
Incomplete: Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Elva-Strum
Individual winner: Bailey Peterson of Augusta (21:14.38)
Molly Milizen of Thorp/Gilman 3rd in 22:40.18, Brooke Webb 25:01.08, Kate Schrauffsgel 26:04.52, Mikayla Waichulis 27:11.04, Abby Krug 27:20.03
Boys
1. Spring Valley 37
2. Augusta 43
3. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 82
4. Black River Falls 89
5. Thorp/Gilman 120
6. Alma Center-Lincoln 157
Incomplete: Elva-Strum
Individual winner: Dalton Robinson of Augusta (17:27.98)
Samuel Syryczuk of Thorp/Gilman 13th in 19:21.01, Riley Raether 17th in 19:45.19, Jacob Barth 29th in 21:25.51, Brazton Starck 38th in 22:26.25, Wyatt Luzinksi 40th in 22:37.00