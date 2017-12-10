10/10 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Athens def. Rib Lake 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 15-10

Athens (10-1) wins outright Marawood North championship. Rib Lake (8-3) finishes second.

Next: #14 Almond-Bancroft at #3 Rib Lake in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Medford def. Rhinelander 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15

Medford ties for 2nd in GNC at 8-4.

Next: #6 Tomahawk at #3 Medford in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd def. Gilman 25-19, 25-23, 25-14

Fourth-place Cloverbelt Conference Crossover

Next: #11 Flambeau at #6 Gilman in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.