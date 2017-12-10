Home / The Star News / 10/10 prep scoreboard

10/10 prep scoreboard



Rib Lake's Savana Radtke and Katie Cardey anticipate the set from teammate Gracie Weinke during game three of Tuesday's Marawood North battle in Athens. Madison Winter is also pictured. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Megan Graff tries to power an attack through the top of the net and the block by Rhinelander's Molly Wagler and Tori Roberts during Tuesday's win over the Hodags. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 9:15am mattf
Athens tips Rib Lake in outstanding match; Raiders beat Hodags

VOLLEYBALL

Athens def. Rib Lake 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 15-10
Athens (10-1) wins outright Marawood North championship. Rib Lake (8-3) finishes second.
Next: #14 Almond-Bancroft at #3 Rib Lake in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Medford def. Rhinelander 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15
Medford ties for 2nd in GNC at 8-4.
Next: #6 Tomahawk at #3 Medford in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd def. Gilman 25-19, 25-23, 25-14
Fourth-place Cloverbelt Conference Crossover
Next: #11 Flambeau at #6 Gilman in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

