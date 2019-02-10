Home / The Star News / 10/1 Prep Scoreboard

Rib Lake sophmore Kyla Kennedy nearly collides with teammate Savana Radtke as she keeps the ball in play during Tuesday's loss at Athens. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.Shauna Belter of Athens puts the volleyball past Rib Lake's Tia Bube on Tuesday's 0-3 loss for the Redman. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.
VOLLEYBALL
Gilman defeated Neillsville 25-18, 25-14, 25-12
Gilman is 4-0 in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference and has sole position of first place.

Athens defeated Rib Lake 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Thursday schedule 10/3
CROSS COUNTRY
Medford hosts CC invite. Middle school at 4:10 p.m. Varsity at 5 p.m.
Prentice-Rib Lake and Thorp-Gilman at Athens Invitational

SOCCER
Medford at Mosinee 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford hosts Colby-Abbotsford at 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Medford at Antigo at 7 p.m.
Loyal at Gilman at 7:15 p.m.

