10/1 Prep Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Gilman defeated Neillsville 25-18, 25-14, 25-12

Gilman is 4-0 in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference and has sole position of first place.

Athens defeated Rib Lake 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Thursday schedule 10/3

CROSS COUNTRY

Medford hosts CC invite. Middle school at 4:10 p.m. Varsity at 5 p.m.

Prentice-Rib Lake and Thorp-Gilman at Athens Invitational

SOCCER

Medford at Mosinee 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford hosts Colby-Abbotsford at 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford at Antigo at 7 p.m.

Loyal at Gilman at 7:15 p.m.