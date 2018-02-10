10/1 prep scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA DIV. 2 LAKELAND SUBSECTIONAL

Play suspended until Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Medford’s #1 doubles team of Mariah Leader and Lauryn Strick has advanced to the sectional

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional, postponed to Thursday at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Columbus Catholic defeated Gilman 25-17, 25-20, 25-12

Columbus Catholic clinches Eastern Cloverbelt championship.

Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Medford girls tennis at WIAA Div. 2 Lakeland subsectional, 10 a.m.

Prentice-Rib Lake cross country at Auburndale Invitational (Frey Field), 4:15 p.m.

Athens volleyball at Rib Lake, 7 p.m.

Medford volleyball at Mosinee, 7 p.m.

Medford boys soccer at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greenwood volleyball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.