1-0 win sparks the five-game streak Raiders are on

After scoring at will in game one Tuesday, the Medford Raiders had to battle and hang on in game two to complete a doubleheader sweep of Northland Pines.

The 27-3 and 13-9 victories capped a big six-day stretch for the Raiders who won all five games and finally gained some footing after a shaky first month of a season.

“That’s five in a row and that’s what we needed,” head coach Virgil Berndt said. “We got some things figured out.”

Though the competition and pitching they faced Monday and Tuesday wasn’t the greatest, the Raiders started to hit the ball hard and scored 62 runs in three games. Those wins followed up wins Thursday and Friday where Medford gave up one combined run.

Medford now sits at 3-2 in the Great Northern Conference and is above .500 overall for the first time at 6-5.

