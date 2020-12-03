‘You can’t top a season better than that’

The Medford Co-op gymnastics team spent February stacking up successes with each meet, so the Raiders were confident good things would happen as they went into WIAA Division 2 state competition in Wisconsin Rapids.

That confidence was jolted by one big moment very early on in Friday’s team competition and it set the tone for the most satisfying weekend yet in a season that’s had plenty of them.

Sophomore Makala Ulrich, who missed last year’s state meet due to a knee injury, nailed her second vault attempt in a do-or-die situation in Medford’s first event of the day, setting the foundation for a day where the Raiders got better with each event and wound up breaking the school record for the third time in five weeks with a team score of 134.901.

That put them in fifth place out of 10 Division 2 teams, exactly where head coach Steve Cain felt the Raiders had the potential to be, and put the perfect exclamation point on what undoubtedly will go down as the best season in program history.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.