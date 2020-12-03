Home / The Star News

‘You can’t top a season better than that’



Makala Ulrich shows perfect form on this jump during a routine that resulted in a personal-best 8.933 during Friday's team competition at the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Ulrich had a huge day Friday, piling up a personal-best 34.534 all-around points, though all-around scores aren't officially kept during the team competition. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford head coach Steve Cain reacts after Makala Ulrich sticks a tsuk vault on her second attempt during Friday's team competition. Ulrich got an 8.617 on the vault. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsBrooklyn Bilz cartwheels toward a score of 8.867 on the balance beam during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state meet. Competing in the event as an all-around, Bilz had the 11th-highest score among the 36 competitors. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAnna Wanke flips off the balance beam and sticks the landing, capping a routine that earned a score of 8.533 during Saturday's individiual competition at the WIAA state gymnastics meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsKate Malchow gets comfortable on the beam at the start of her routine during Friday's team competition. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider junior Megan Wanke concludes her final floor routine of the year, which earned an 8.467 from the judges during Saturday's individual competition in the floor exercise. Wanke finished in a tie for 23rd place. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider freshman Avery Purdy works the low bar early in her uneven bars routine during Friday's team competition. Purdy earned one of her best scores of the year with a 7.65 and, later, did even better on the balance beam with an 8.033. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsFreshman Kennedy Bilz explodes off the spring board on her first vault attempt during Friday's team competition in the event. Bilz earned a 7.767 for the Raiders. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAnna Wanke had a strong state weekend for Medford in the floor exercise, earning a personal-best 9.133 on Friday and an 8.7 on Saturday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsKate Malchow walks over into her dismount, finishing a routine that earned an impressive 8.65 despite a fall during Saturday's individual balance beam competition. She placed 13th. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMakala Ulrich works the low bars but has her focus on the high bar during a routine that resulted in a score of 8.217 during Friday's team competition. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMegan Wanke accelerates into the start of one of her tumbling passes during her floor routine Saturday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsBrooklyn Bilz get the Raiders' state weekend started with this vault attempt during Friday's team competition. Her 8.5 tied her best vault score of the season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsKennedy Bilz focuses on her landing point on her second vault attempt during Friday's state team gymnastics competition. Bilz got a 7.733 on her first attempt and upped her score to a 7.767 on her second one. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAvery Purdy chalks her hands and tries to calm her nerves before her first routine during Friday's team competition, the uneven bars. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 8:52am mattf
Raiders finish 5th at state with one more record-breaking day

The Medford Co-op gymnastics team spent February stacking up successes with each meet, so the Raiders were confident good things would happen as they went into WIAA Division 2 state competition in Wisconsin Rapids.
That confidence was jolted by one big moment very early on in Friday’s team competition and it set the tone for the most satisfying weekend yet in a season that’s had plenty of them.
Sophomore Makala Ulrich, who missed last year’s state meet due to a knee injury, nailed her second vault attempt in a do-or-die situation in Medford’s first event of the day, setting the foundation for a day where the Raiders got better with each event and wound up breaking the school record for the third time in five weeks with a team score of 134.901.
That put them in fifth place out of 10 Division 2 teams, exactly where head coach Steve Cain felt the Raiders had the potential to be, and put the perfect exclamation point on what undoubtedly will go down as the best season in program history.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

