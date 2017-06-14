State baseball: Five-run inning lifts Athens past Oakfield into state title game

The Athens Blue Jays brought a piece of school history with them to the state tournament.

Tomorrow, they’ll have a chance to forge some history of their own.

The Blue Jays overcame an early deficit with five runs during a third-inning burst and locked down a 6-3 state semifinal win over Oakfield in a sweltering midday game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Athens (20-7) will play Independence/Gilmanton (23-5) for a Division 4 state championship tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Assistant coach Dale Westfall was a sophomore on the 1982 Athens team that won a WIAA Class C state championship, also the last time Athens advanced to state in baseball. His powder-blue jersey hung in the dugout on Wednesday.

“They wanted the mojo from the ‘82 team to be in there with them,” Westfall said.

“We brought every one we had. I found them in a box way in the back of the storage area. Just to remind everybody of the importance,” said Bill Coker, Athens head coach.

“It’s not just about us. Hopefully someday they’ll have our jerseys in the dugout.”

Oakfield led 2-0 in the bottom of the second and was threatening to add more with the bases loaded and two outs. Oaks’ cleanup hitter Joey Ruplinger pulled a liner into the corner in left, but Guyler Luther came up with a sliding catch to get the Blue Jays out of the inning.

The sophomore’s catch helped the youthful Blue Jays shake off some early-game nerves.

“I knew it was short and I knew I had to get there,” Luther said. “As a team, we were very nervous.”

Luther split time at catcher with freshman Connor Westfall earlier this season. He took over the outfield role full-time a few weeks ago and has reinvented himself there.

“It got closer to the playoffs and Guyler said, ‘Keep Connor there, I’ll play left field. I’m going to work my tail off to be the best left fielder we’ve got,’” Coker said. “He has turned himself into a really good outfielder.”

Athens got on the board in the top of the third when Marshall Westfall was hit by a pitch, moved to second on Seth Coker’s single and eventually scored on a throwing error at short.

An inning later, the Blue Jays broke through for five runs, all unearned. Seth Coker drove in two with a double to left-center, Dakota Willemssen doubled in one and two Oakfield errors kept the rally going.

Oakfield got one run back in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough. Marshall Westfall got Parker Dietzel on a harmless pop up to Willemssen at first base to end the game.

Westfall pitched 5.1 innings, striking out five. He was removed after the third and reentered to pitch the final 2.1 innings. Klay Ellenbecker tossed 1.2 innings in between and was credited with the win. Seth Coker went 4 for 4 and Willemssen had two hits for Athens, which had eight overall.

Dietzel gave up six runs, one earned, in 3.2 innings for Oakfield. The junior was charged with the loss. The Oaks were making their first state appearance since 1996.