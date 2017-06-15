State baseball: Athens wins Division 4 state championship

Seth Coker drove in two runs with a double in the top of the first, the only runs in a tightly-contested state championship game as the Athens Blue Jays beat the Independence/Gilmanton Indees 2-0 to win the WIAA Division 4 state title Thursday morning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

It's the second state title for Athens, which also won a title in 1982.

Coker finished the state tournament with six hits, a Division 4 record. Klay Ellenbecker tossed a complete-game shutout for the Blue Jays, striking out four and walking one.