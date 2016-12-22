Preview: Rivals Marathon, Stratford meet in early South showdown

An early leg up in the Marawood South and a big dose of confidence heading into the holiday break.

That's what's on the line tonight as the Stratford Tigers and the Marathon Red Raiders meet for the first time this season in a late-December battle between two of the area's best girls basketball teams.

Stratford (8-0, 4-0 South) has been dominant so far, but they've yet to run into a team like archrival Marathon (5-1, 3-0 South), which despite heavy losses from last year's state-qualifying team is off to another great start.

Action tips at 7:15 p.m. at Marathon High School.

The winner will be the early frontrunner in a loaded Marawood South and based on the early success for both sides, expect tonight's game to be close. The Raiders haven't lost since dropping their season opener to a strong Amherst squad on Nov. 18, while the Tigers have collected six of their eight wins by double digits and are coming off a 58-7 demolition of Pittsville.

Players to watch - Marathon

Coach Jeff Schneider lost five key players that were part of state-qualifying teams the last two years, but still has plenty of weapons at his disposal. Senior forward Amanda Kind (9.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg) is the top inside presence while junior Alysha Stieber (9.0 ppg, 2.2 apg) can score and distribute.

The Raiders can score from any position, with Kind, Stieber, Stephanie Draeger (8.5 ppg), Brooke Balz (7.5 ppg), Karley Fischer (6.0 ppg) and Katelyn Schmidt (6.0 ppg) all averaging six or more points per game.

Players to watch - Stratford

Senior Andie Zuelke (15.1 ppg, 10.0 rpg) has recorded five double-doubles already this season and is a force in the post for the Tigers. Defensively, she averages 3.1 blocks per game. Coach Tammie Christopherson can also rely on consistent contributions from senior guard Sammy Griesbach (11.1 ppg, 4.2 apg), junior Taya Nett (7.1 ppg) and sophomore Blaire Lindner (5.2 ppg).

Stratford can win with its defense, which has given up just 30.5 points per game to opponents so far.

Recent meetings

Marathon has owned the series of late, but Stratford is certainly capable of ending their 11-game skid against the Raiders tonight.

2/27/16 Marathon 67, Stratford 41 (playoffs)

2/11/16 Marathon 62, Stratford 34

1/8/16 Marathon 61, Stratford 41

2/12/15 Marathon 63, Stratford 48

1/9/15 Marathon 57, Stratford 38

1/23/14 Marathon 47, Stratford 34

12/6/13 Marathon 65, Stratford 37

3/2/13 Marathon 53, Stratford 41

1/17/13 Marathon 47, Stratford 41

11/27/12 Marathon 38, Stratford 33

2/2/12 Marathon 55, Stratford 29

12/13/11 Stratford 38, Marathon 36

3/11/11 Marathon 45, Stratford 37 (playoffs)

2/3/11 Stratford 40, Marathon 37

12/14/10 Marathon 62, Stratford 45

2/9/10 Marathon 42, Stratford 29

12/18/09 Marathon 50, Stratford 35