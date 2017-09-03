Home / Prep hoops: Three area teams continue deep playoff runs

Prep hoops: Three area teams continue deep playoff runs



Thu, 03/09/2017 - 9:29am mattf
March 9, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

Several local basketball teams are still alive in the postseason, inching closer and closer to the ultimate goal of a state championship.

WIAA Division 2 boys sectional semifinal
Medford vs Wausau East
Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., Merrill High School

The winner of tonight’s eagerly-anticipated rematch between Medford (20-4) and Wausau East (16-7) will advance to the doorstep of the state tournament.

Sawyer Schlindwein had a monster double-double, 24 points with 17 rebounds, as the Lumberjacks edged the Raiders 69-67 back on Feb. 11. Wausau East has won its two playoff games by a combined 18 points and is at the sectional level for the second straight year.

Medford is just four days removed from a memorable regional final win over Hortonville - the Raiders overcame a 20-point second half deficit - and is playing in its first sectional semifinal since 2008.

Tonight's winner advances to a sectional final on Saturday at Stevens Point.

Players to watch: Medford, Osy Ekwueme, 16.8 ppg, 58.0 FG%, 6.7 rebounds/game, 4.6 assists/game; Wausau East, Sawyer Schlindwein, 18.7 ppg, 55.6 FG%, 10.0 rebounds/game.

WIAA Division 4 boys sectional semifinal
Stratford vs Neillsville
Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., Greenheck Fieldhouse, Schofield

Stratford (17-8) and Neillsville (17-8), a pair of teams no one expected to still be playing, will meet up for a sectional semifinal bout tonight in Schofield.

The 7-seed Tigers upset 2-seed Edgar and 6-seed Auburndale to reach sectionals for the first time since 2008, while Neillsville, a 5-seed, held off top-seeded Marathon to win their first regional title since 2007.

Neillsville hasn’t advanced to state since 1934. Stratford has never been to state.

Tonight's winner advances to a sectional final on Saturday at Waupaca.

Players to watch: Neillsville, Adam Schmidt, 16.2 ppg; Stratford, Vaughn Breit, 13.1 ppg, .542 FG%, 7.6 rebounds/game.

WIAA Division 5 girls state semifinal
Loyal vs Bangor
Friday, March 10, 10:45 a.m., The Resch Center, Green Bay

Loyal (23-4) will face Bangor (24-3) tomorrow morning in a Division 5 state semifinal game.

The Greyhounds, co-champions of the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference, are making their first-ever appearance at the state tournament after rolling through five playoff opponents by an average of 30.2 points.

Bangor won a Division 4 state title in 1997 - its lone previous state appearance - and won the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship this season.

Tomorrow's winner advances to the state title game, set for Saturday at 11:05 a.m. at the Resch Center.

Players to watch: Loyal, Morgan Reinwand, 17.1 ppg, 4.8 rebounds/game, 4.3 assists/game, 3.6 steals/game; Bangor, Emma Wittmershaus, 14.8 ppg, 52.7 FG%, 6.9 rebounds/game.

For more coverage of high school sports in Central Wisconsin, read The Star News, The Record Review or The Tribune Record Gleaner, each published weekly.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here