Wrestling: Individual state wrap-up

The 74th Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Wrestling Tournament was held Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 23-25, at the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.

The following wrestlers made the podium for programs in the Central Wisconsin Publications coverage area.

DIVISION 2

160 pounds: Kolten Hanson (43-4), Jr., Medford, 5th place.

170: Stephen Buchanan (42-7), So., Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 6th place.

195: Hunter Luepke (39-2), Jr., Spencer/Columbus, 1st place.

285: Logan Zschernitz (40-4), So., Spencer/Columbus, 3rd place; Nick Rueth (41-8), Sr., Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 5th place.

DIVISION 3

106 pounds: Manny Drexler (41-4), So., Stratford, 2nd place.

120: AJ Schoenfuss (35-5), Jr., Stratford, 1st place.

126: Derek Marten (38-6), So., Stratford, 4th place.

132: Jake Drexler (43-3), Jr., Stratford, 3rd place.

138: Jeremy Schoenherr (17-0), Jr., Stratford, 1st place; Brady Spaeth (40-4), Fr., Cadott, 3rd place.

145: Austin Engel (35-6), Sr., Athens, 2nd place.

152: Mason Kauffman (32-0), Sr., Stratford, 1st place; James Pfeiffer (39-5), So., Cadott, 2nd place.

160: David Marquardt (37-6), Sr., Stratford, 4th place.

182: Marshall Westfall (36-10), Jr., Athens, 3rd place; Will Raatz (35-7), So., Edgar, 6th place.

195: Aiden Hoffman (37-11), Jr., Stratford, 4th place; Alex Lemanski (42-6), Sr., Edgar, 5th place.

220: Kamren Bornbach (39-1), Sr., Stratford, 1st place; Matt Kostka (38-7), Sr., Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 4th place.

285: Tyson Sommer (43-5), Jr., Athens, 2nd place; Takoda Lee (41-4), Sr., Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 3rd place.