Wrestling: Individual state wrap-up

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 12:06pm mattf
February 26, 2017

The 74th Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Wrestling Tournament was held Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 23-25, at the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.

The following wrestlers made the podium for programs in the Central Wisconsin Publications coverage area. 

DIVISION 2

160 pounds: Kolten Hanson (43-4), Jr., Medford, 5th place.

170: Stephen Buchanan (42-7), So., Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 6th place.

195: Hunter Luepke (39-2), Jr., Spencer/Columbus, 1st place.

285: Logan Zschernitz (40-4), So., Spencer/Columbus, 3rd place; Nick Rueth (41-8), Sr., Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 5th place.

DIVISION 3

106 pounds: Manny Drexler (41-4), So., Stratford, 2nd place.

120: AJ Schoenfuss (35-5), Jr., Stratford, 1st place.

126: Derek Marten (38-6), So., Stratford, 4th place.

132: Jake Drexler (43-3), Jr., Stratford, 3rd place.

138: Jeremy Schoenherr (17-0), Jr., Stratford, 1st place; Brady Spaeth (40-4), Fr., Cadott, 3rd place.

145: Austin Engel (35-6), Sr., Athens, 2nd place.

152: Mason Kauffman (32-0), Sr., Stratford, 1st place; James Pfeiffer (39-5), So., Cadott, 2nd place.

160: David Marquardt (37-6), Sr., Stratford, 4th place.

182: Marshall Westfall (36-10), Jr., Athens, 3rd place; Will Raatz (35-7), So., Edgar, 6th place.

195: Aiden Hoffman (37-11), Jr., Stratford, 4th place; Alex Lemanski (42-6), Sr., Edgar, 5th place.

220: Kamren Bornbach (39-1), Sr., Stratford, 1st place; Matt Kostka (38-7), Sr., Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 4th place.

285: Tyson Sommer (43-5), Jr., Athens, 2nd place; Takoda Lee (41-4), Sr., Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 3rd place.

 

For photos and more coverage of this weekend's state wrestling action, read this week's editions of The Star News, The Record Review, The Tribune Record Gleaner and The Courier Sentinel.

