WIAA releases boys basketball playoff brackets

The WIAA released brackets for the 2017 boys basketball postseason this afternoon. Find out below where each team in the Central Wisconsin Publications coverage area will begin its playoff journey.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1: Region A

(2) Medford receives first round bye. Raiders will host either (7) Antigo or (10) New London in a second round game on Friday, March 3.

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1: Region A

(13) Athens at (4) Grantsburg, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

(12) Colby at (5) St. Croix Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

(11) Abbotsford at (6) Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Sectional 1: Region B

(11) Fall Creek at (6) Cadott, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Sectional 2: Region A

(1) Marathon receives first round bye. Raiders will host either (9) Menominee Indian or (8) Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a second round game on Friday, March 3.

(10) Spencer at (7) Stratford, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

(2) Edgar receives first round bye. Wildcats will host either Spencer or Stratford in a second round game on Friday, March 3.

DIVISION 5

Sectional 1: Region B

(9) Lake Holcombe at (8) Rib Lake, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

(11) Birchwood at (6) Thorp, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

(10) Gilman at (7) Cornell, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Sectional 2: Region A

(12) Greenwood at (5) Wild Rose, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

(13) Tigerton at (4) Loyal, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Sectional 3: Region A

(15) Granton at (2) Augusta, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

You can view the full WIAA playoff brackets here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Basketball_Boys_Div1_Sec1_3.html