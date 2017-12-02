Home / The Star News / WIAA releases girls basketball playoff brackets

WIAA releases girls basketball playoff brackets



Sun, 02/12/2017 - 8:04pm mattf
February 12, 2017

The WIAA released brackets for the 2017 girls basketball postseason this afternoon. Find out below where each team in the Central Wisconsin Publications coverage area will begin its playoff journey.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1: Region B

(5) Medford at (4) Merrill, Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1: Region A

(12) Chequamegon at (5) Abbotsford, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

(11) Chetek-Weyeraeuser at (6) Colby, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

(10) Athens at (7) Ladysmith, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Sectional 1: Region B

(12) Cadott at (5) Boyceville, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Sectional 2: Region A

(13) Coleman at (4) Stratford, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

(11) Spencer at (6) Crivitz, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

(3) Marathon - first round bye, will host the winner of Spencer and Crivitz on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

(10) Menominee Indian at (7) Edgar, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Sectional 1: Region B

(12) Turtle Lake at (5) Owen-Withee, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

(14) Lake Holcombe at (3) Flambeau, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

(10) Gilman at (7) Rib Lake, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

(15) Cornell at (2) McDonell Central, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 pm.

Sectional 2: Region A

(15) Wisconsin Valley Lutheran at (2) Loyal, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

 

You can view the full WIAA playoff brackets here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Basketball_Girls_Div1_Sec1_4.html

