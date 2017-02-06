State track meet: Friday roundup

The WIAA state track and field meet began on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse.

The following is a roundup of results for athletes in the Central Wisconsin Publications coverage area.

State competition resumes tomorrow morning.

DIVISION 2

Boys triple jump: 4. Osy Ekwueme, Medford, 44-9.5 (school record); 11. Garrett Strebig, Medford, 42-3.75.

Boys 4x800-meter relay: 13. Medford, 8:17.58.

Girls 1,600-meter run: 7. Katie Phillips, Medford, 5:14.75.

Boys 4x200-meter relay: 11. Medford, 1:31.24.

Boys 200-meter dash: 12. Victor Rinaldi, Medford, 22.95.

DIVISION 3

Boys discus throw: 3. Bryce Seubert, Marathon, 156-10; 7. Logan Zschernitz, Spencer, 144-0.

Girls high jump: T4. Hannah Zastrow, Spencer, 5-2; T10. Alycia Emmons, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 4-10; NH. Katie Cardey, Rib Lake.

Girls shot put: 8. Katelyn Schmidt, Marathon, 36-6.5; 13. Dylana Schreiner, Abbotsford, 33-2.75.

Boys triple jump: 1. Kyle Goltz, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 45-0.0; 8. Karson Butt, Edgar, 42-5.5.

Boys pole vault: 1. Noah Zastrow, Spencer, 15-4.0 (state Div. 3 record); 7. Jacob Miller, Spencer, 12-6.0; T14. Dakota Popp, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 11-6.

Boys 4x800-meter relay: 9. Marathon, 8:27.08.

Girls 100-meter hurdles: 8. Daria Hoesly, Edgar, 16.53 (qualifies for finals tomorrow); 16. Hannah Zastrow, Spencer, 17.97.

Boys 110-meter hurdles: 2. Noah Zastrow, Spencer, 15.59 (qualifies for finals tomorrow); 15. Ezra Kremsreiter, Abbotsford, 16.79.

Boys 100-meter dash: 13. Brock Halopka, Abbotsford, 11.75.

Girls 1,600-meter run: 2. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 5:07.86.

Girls 4x200-meter relay: 9. Spencer, 1:50.04; 11. Abbotsford, 1:50.52.

Boys 4x200-meter relay: 11. Loyal, 1:33.18; 12. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 1:33.37.

Girls 400-meter dash: 15. Hailey Wudi, Rib Lake, 1:02.83 (school record).

Boys 400-meter dash: 11. Aaron Pankratz, Spencer, 52.37.

Girls 4x100-meter relay: 9. Spencer, 51.51; 14. Loyal, 52.43.

Boys 4x100-meter relay: 7. Abbotsford, 44.91; 8. Edgar, 44.94; 11. Loyal, 45.18.

Girls 300-meter hurdles: 2. Macey Wirkus, Edgar, 45.14 (qualifies for finals tomorrow); 7. Mel Kunze, Abbotsford, 47.43 (qualifies for finals tomorrow); 14. Kierra Walters, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 49.90.

Boys 300-meter hurdles: 7. Noah Zastrow, Spencer, 41.65 (qualifies for finals tomorrow); DNF. Luke Geist, Lake Holcombe/Cornell.

Girls 800-meter run: 4. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 2:19.99; 13. Emily Espinoza, Rib Lake, 2:25.33 (school record).

Boys 200-meter dash: 10. Kyle Goltz, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 23.38.