Gallery: Packers Tailgate Tour makes suprise stop at Nestle Pizza
Tue, 04/04/2017 - 3:29pm mattf
April 4, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News
Ahead of its scheduled appearance tonight at Black River Industries, the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour made a suprise stop in the early afternoon at Nestle Pizza.
Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, current players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan and former players Ahman Green, Robert Ferguson and Ryan Longwell had a question-and-answer session with Nestle employees.
The first official stop of the 2017 Tailgate Tour is set for tonight at 6 p.m. at Black River Industries in Medford.
