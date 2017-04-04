Home / Gallery: Packers Tailgate Tour makes suprise stop at Nestle Pizza

Former Packers kicker Ryan Longwell chats with a Nestle Pizza employee during a suprise stop Tuesday afternoon as part of the 2017 Tailgate Tour. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSPackers president/CEO Mark Murphy (front) takes part in a question-and-answer session with Nestle Pizza employees during a Tailgate Tour stop Tuesday afternoon in Medford. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSFormer Packers wide reciever Robert Ferguson takes part in a question-and-answer session with Nestle Pizza employees during a Tailgate Tour stop Tuesday afternoon in Medford. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSNestle Pizza employees pose for a picture with members of the Green Bay Packers during a suprise stop as part of the 2017 Tailgate Tour. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS Packers running back Aaron Ripkowski takes part in a question-and-answer session with Nestle Pizza employees during a Tailgate Tour stop Tuesday afternoon in Medford. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
April 4, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

Ahead of its scheduled appearance tonight at Black River Industries, the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour made a suprise stop in the early afternoon at Nestle Pizza. 

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, current players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan and former players Ahman Green, Robert Ferguson and Ryan Longwell had a question-and-answer session with Nestle employees.

The first official stop of the 2017 Tailgate Tour is set for tonight at 6 p.m. at Black River Industries in Medford.

For more coverage of the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour stops in Medford, pick up a copy of Thursday's (April 6) edition of The Star News.

