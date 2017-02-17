Home / The Star News / 35th and final Hinder Binder set for Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Competitors in the 2016 Hinder Binder ski race take off from the starting line. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
February 17, 2017

The final edition of Taylor County's premier cross country ski race, the Hinder Binder, is set for tomorrow, Saturday Feb. 18, at Forest Springs in Westboro.

Tomorrow's event marks the 35th consecutive year the race has been held in Taylor County. Organizers announced earlier this month the race would be discontinued after this year.

Registration is available up until race time.

The 23-kilometer classic race begins at 10 a.m., followed by the 23-kilometer free style race at 10:15, the 8.2-kilometer high school race at 10:20, the 4.4-kilometer middle school race and the 6.6-kilometer citizens ski tour at 10:25 and the 1-kilometer kids race at 10:30.

For more information, contact the Rib Lake Ski & Snowshoe Club by phone at 715-427-5676 or by email at info@skiriblake.com.

 

