Home / The Star News / 24th Perkinstown Tramp set for Saturday

24th Perkinstown Tramp set for Saturday



FILE PHOTO: The Tramp's mascot, Perky, leads runners from the starting line during last year's race at the Perkinstown Winter Recreation Area. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 8:41am mattf
January 19, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

Grab your hats, gloves, boots and coats, but most importantly, your snowshoes.

The annual Perkinstown Tramp Snowshoe Races are upon us.

This year’s festivities, the 24th running of the Tramp, are scheduled for Saturday morning at the Perkinstown Winter Recreation Area.

The 6-mile and men’s mountaineer races begin at 10:45 a.m. with the 3-mile and women’s mountaineer races starting shortly after at 11:15 a.m. A kids race is set for 1 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s and low 40s on Saturday, so participants should plan on trails being damp and sticky.

To register or for more information, visit: http://www.perkinstownsnowshoerace.com/

Check out results and photos from the Perkinstown Tramp in next Thursday's edition of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here