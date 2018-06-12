Pirates pick off one ECC giant, but not two

The Gilman Pirates took down one Eastern Cloverbelt Conference girls basketball power, but the Colby Hornets weren’t going to let the upset bug bite them Tuesday in a 66-43 win at Gilman.

The Pirates had their moments in Tuesday’s game, which could have vaulted them into an early-season first-place tie in the conference standings had they won, but turnovers, some missed chances at the rim and Colby’s experience and balance were too much.

Gilman head coach Tammy Weir was pleased with her team’s effort, feeling her girls now have reason to believe they can compete with the Hornets, who are the defending conference champs and this year’s pre-season favorite to repeat.

“I’ll take it first time around,” Weir said after the Pirates fell to 2-2 in league play and 4-2 overall.

