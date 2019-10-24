Lady Redmen survive and advance with big comeback

They didn’t make it easy on themselves, but the Rib Lake Lady Redmen gave themselves at least one more match Tuesday by rallying for a 3-2 win at Wild Rose in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.

The ninth-seeded Redmen came back from two games down to knock off the eighth-seeded Wildcats, taking the decisive fifth set 15-6.

The win sends the Redmen (7-25) to a 7 p.m. regional semifinal tonight, Thursday, in Marshfield against top-seeded Columbus Catholic. The Dons had no trouble with 16th-seeded Port Edwards Tuesday, winning 25-4, 25-25-7, 25-12.

“I’m so proud and happy for these girls,” Rib Lake head coach Barb Anderson said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.