CDAC sticks with initial quotas, harvest authorizations

With time on its hands last month, the general public jumped at the chance to complete surveys on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website in response to preliminary recommendations for the 2020 deer hunting season made April 6 by Taylor County’s Deer Advisory Council.

But after viewing results from the record-smashing 482 completed surveys, which included a record 119 written comments, the council on Monday night stuck with its initial antlerless harvest quotas and permit numbers while finalizing its recommendations for this fall.

The council is submitting harvest quotas of 2,500 antlerless deer on the county’s private lands and 300 antlerless deer on public lands. The council kept its projected 30% success rate, translating in 8,350 bonus harvest authorizations being made available to private-land hunters and 1,000 for public-land hunters.

In 2019, the quotas were 2,100 and 250 respectively, with 5,600 and 675 permits being sold.

