Tigers denied shot at state tournament

The Stratford varsity boys basketball team’s season didn’t prematurely end because it lost to a physical opponent on the court, because it defeated Auburndale in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday. The Tigers’ season came to a sudden halt, rather, because of an invisible virus that attacks people’s bodies and then becomes a disease. To read the full story, please call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review newspaper.