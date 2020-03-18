Home / The Star News

Tigers denied shot at state tournament



Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:53pm caseyk
Coronavirus pandemic halts team's season
March 18, 2020

The Stratford varsity boys basketball team’s season didn’t prematurely end because it lost to a physical opponent on the court, because it defeated Auburndale in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday. The Tigers’ season came to a sudden halt, rather, because of an invisible virus that attacks people’s bodies and then becomes a disease. To read the full story, please call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review newspaper.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here