Stratford rebounds for a big victory

Stratford’s varsity girls basketball team suffered its first Marawood Conference loss this season, 72-50, against Prentice in last Friday’s road game.

Tiger players didn't sulk over the loss, however, and they recovered by picking up a big Marawood Conference road win against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 41-33, on Tuesday night.