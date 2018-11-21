Stratford falls to St. Mary's at D-5 state
Tigers nearly beat the Ledgers in the state title
November 21, 2018
Stratford's football team was disappointed it couldn't bring home a state championship gold ball, but its players were not dejected following their 20-17 loss to Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs on Thursday, because they weren't predicted to even come close to beating the Ledgers.