Stratford falls to St. Mary's at D-5 state

Wed, 11/21/2018 - 2:45pm caseyk
Tigers nearly beat the Ledgers in the state title
November 21, 2018

Stratford’s football team was disappointed it couldn’t bring home a state championship gold ball, but its players were not dejected following their 20-17 loss to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Thursday, because they weren’t predicted to even come close to beating the Ledgers. To see the full story, please call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review newspaper.

