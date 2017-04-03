Home / Gallery: Marathon vs Neillsville boys basketball

Marathon senior Bryce Seubert chats with young Marathon supporters following Saturday's regional final. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSNeillsville's Paul Miller (left) and Marathon's Nathan Stoffel fight for a rebound in the second half of Saturday's regional final. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS Marathon student supporter Brooke Balz celebrates a Neillsville turnover in the second half of Saturday's regional final. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMarathon head coach Adam Jacobsen protests an official's call in the second half of Saturday's regional final. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMarathon's Donavon Free scores a layup in the second half of Saturday's regional final. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Sat, 03/04/2017
March 4, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

Sports reporter Bryan Wegter shares a few of his favorite shots from Saturday's WIAA Division 4 regional final between Neillsville and Marathon.

Five-seed Neillsville upset one-seed Marathon 58-57 to win its first regional title since 2007.

