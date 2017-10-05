'Cats are still battling

It’s tough for a new softball coach like Angela Totzke to turn an Edgar program around overnight into having a conference championship contending team. The Wildcats have endured through a tough 1-9 start to this season, yet Totzke has seen promising moments from her young squad that leads her to believe the program has a bright future beyond this season. To see the full story, call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review.