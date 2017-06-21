Home / Athens clinches state baseball title

Athens clinches state baseball title



Wed, 06/21/2017 - 12:56pm caseyk
Coker's double, Ellenbecker's shutout lift 'Jays
June 21, 2017

One town. One team. One dream. And as of Thursday morning, make that two state baseball championships. A three-month odyssey ended on prep baseball’s biggest stage, and in victory, as the Bluejays beat the Independence/Gilmanton Indees 2-0 to clinch the WIAA Division 4 state championship Thursday morning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Subscribe to The Record Review by calling 715-223-2342 to see the full story.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here