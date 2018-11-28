Volunteers Cassie Lang, Brynn Seubert, Brooke Siebert and Jessie Siebert pile high turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy plus vegetable atop a plate served at this year’s 19th annual Thanksgiving community meal served at St. Mary’s School cafeteria, Marathon City. Much of this year’s meal was donated. It included 100 pounds of turkey, 90 pounds of potatoes, eight gallons of gravy, 40 pounds of sweet potatoes, 180 dinner rolls, six large cans of green beans, 12 loaves of nutbread, 20 gallons of frozen corn and assorted pies and desserts. Diners travelled as far away as Mosinee, Wausau and Auburndale. Approximately 30 volunteers helped out at this year’s event.