Home / The Record-Review / THANKSGIVING COMMUNITY MEAL

THANKSGIVING COMMUNITY MEAL



Wed, 11/28/2018 - 11:29am peterweinschenk

Volunteers Cassie Lang, Brynn Seubert, Brooke Siebert and Jessie Siebert pile high turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy plus vegetable atop a plate served at this year’s 19th annual Thanksgiving community meal served at St. Mary’s School cafeteria, Marathon City. Much of this year’s meal was donated. It included 100 pounds of turkey, 90 pounds of potatoes, eight gallons of gravy, 40 pounds of sweet potatoes, 180 dinner rolls, six large cans of green beans, 12 loaves of nutbread, 20 gallons of frozen corn and assorted pies and desserts. Diners travelled as far away as Mosinee, Wausau and Auburndale. Approximately 30 volunteers helped out at this year’s event.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here