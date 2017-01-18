Snekkevik competitors
Two high school age girls from the Marathon area competed Saturday in the Snekkevik ski race held at Nine Mile Forest, town of Rib Mountain. Olivia Dreger, at left, a 15-year-old who attends Newman Catholic High School, took first place in the female grades 9-10 six kilometer race with a time of 20:19. Anna Buchberger, at right, a 16-year-old Marathon High School student, took fifth place in the grades 11-12 six kilometer race with a time of 23:05.