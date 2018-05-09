Pocket park groundbreaking

Marathon City 2020 members gathered Saturday to break ground for an $80,000 “pocket park” project at the Marathon City Heritage Center on Main Street. Pictured with shovels are, left to right, Carly Sager, treasurer, Jenese Karlen, Haley Cramer, Edee Zuleger, president, Anna Straub and Joe Straub. One hundred and forty donors contributed $72,000 towards the project. Vendors will kick in in-kind donations, as well. The project will include a new stage, seating, lighting and irrigated plantings.