Village of Marathon City president David Bellanger presents Philip Menzner II, president of Menzner Hardwoods, with a plaque congratulating the firm as the oldest continuous business in Marathon City. The hardwood molding business was founded 125 years ago by Philip Menzner in 1894. The company employs 550 workers in several states, including 350 in Marathon City. The Marathon City Village Board recently declared Friday, Aug. 16, as Menzner Hardwoods Day.thon City president David Bellanger presents Philip Menzner II, president of Menzner Hardwoods, with a plaque congratulating the firm as the oldest continuous business in Marathon City. The hardwood molding business was founded 125 years ago by Philip Menzner in 1894. The company employs 550 workers in several states, including 350 in Marathon City. The Marathon City Village Board recently declared Friday, Aug. 16, as Menzner Hardwoods Day.