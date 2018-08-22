Marathon pond rehabilitation

Workers from Land Clearing Services, Wausau, on Monday drop heavy concrete blocks inside a dredged pond at the Christa McAuliffe Nature Center at Marathon Area Elementary School. Contractors will restore the center’s pond and create an outdoor classroom. The company removed and hauled away four to five feet of muck at the bottom of the pond. The project is supported by grants from the Sonnentag Foundation, Marathon PTO and Whitetails Unlimited.