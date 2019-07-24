Hayley Cramer of the Marathon City 2020 Ltd. announces the favorite of the Marathon Memories essays contest during the Heritage Center Park grand opening on Thursday. There were three selected from each age group (K-5, 6-8, 9-12 and adult). The winners pictured from left to right are Kierta Siegert, Cayden Sapinski, Andrea Seymour, Erika Moore, Jocelyn Van Rixel, Lawrence Wokatsch and Dennis Rader. Not pictured are Jacob Sommers, Lily Gage, Lucille Wagner Sorenson, and Jill Blume Lamb. All submitted memories will be added to the Marathon Memories book at the Heritage Center. Community members are welcome to continue submitting memories to be added to the book.