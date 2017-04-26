Kickball tournament winners

The Greg’s Gruett’s Appliance team won first place honors Saturday at a Kickin’ for the Kids fundraiser at the Edgar Softball Complex to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The event was hosted by Edgar High School football players Alec Hafferman and Tyler Matysik who will play in an All-Star football game in Oshkosh this summer. Team members are, left to right, first row: Laura Walter, Brooke Schultz, Angela Karlen, Kaylee Karlen, Faith Overbeck; back row: Alec Hafferman, Floyd Finck, Jake Knetter, Aaron Karlen, Ryan Schalow, Mitchell Overbeck, Brodie Overbeck and Tyler Matysik.