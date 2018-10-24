Home / The Record-Review / High School Musical

High School Musical



Wed, 10/24/2018 - 12:54pm peterweinschenk

Edgar High School will stage a musical, “High School Musical,” in three performances at the school auditorium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. Student actors include, left to right, first row: Drew Guden, Caden Higgins, Kaleb Hafferman; back row: Mikaela Christianson, Bailey Imhoff, Jaylee Skrzypchak, Kylie Miles-Kroening, Cole Schilling, Nathan Drabek, Lydia Myszka, Max Larson, Kaitlyn Streveler, Jasmine Schnelle and Catherine Bergs.

