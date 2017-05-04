Katie Haas, an Edgar Middle School math teacher, has been named a Herb Kohl Fellowship winner for 2017. She will receive a $3,000 prize and have another $3,000 donated to her school. Haas will attend a congratulatory banquet to be held Saturday, April 22, in Green Bay. Principal Jordan Sinz nominated Haas for the honor. Above, Haas reviews math problems with some sixth grade students, including, left to right, Olysta Baumann, Brooklyn Schwoerer, Ashley Erickson and Amber Skrzypcak.