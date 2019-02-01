Members of the Marathon Future Business Leaders of America worked together this year with local businesses, St. Mary’s School and students and staff from Marathon High School to support the 14th annual “Helping Hands” fundraiser. The theme of “helping hands” is to work together to show support to families in Marathon and surrounding communities. Funds raised will benefit the Edgar/Marathon Circle of Joy food pantry for Marathon, the Back Pack Fill a Belly program in Marathon and Gifts from Heaven. Marathon High School students and staff, Marathon businesses and St. Mary’s School raised a total of $4,205. Pictured left to right are front row: Haley Reed, Caterina Kotchkoski, Kara Krautkramer, Ally Phakitthong, Emma Handrick, Cheryl Brickner and Mike Brickner; back row: Shari Parks, Joseph Koch, David Kindlarski and Mitchell Kurtz