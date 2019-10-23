HCE Centennial

The Rib Falls Home and Community Educators (HCE) celebrated their 100th anniversary with a party held Saturday at the Rib Falls Town Hall. The homemakers club, one of eight remaining HCE clubs in a county that formerly boasted up to 106 clubs, formed to deliver University of Wisconsin information to farm wives, who were otherwise isolated. Members at the centennial were, left to right, front row: Dianne Obermeyer, Arlyn Heise and Carol Uekert; back row: Gloria Kreager, Kelly Scheiderer, Judy Baeseman and Debbie Hilmershausen. Missing is Terri Steinke.