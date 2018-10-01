Grant awarded

The FFA national organization has awarded Edgar High School junior Connor Kurtzweil, town of Emmet, a $1,000 grant to be used to further his start-up beef cattle business. Kurtzweil will use the money to purchase a machine to grind feed. He currently raises four Black Angus steers and seven Holstein steers in a neighbor’s empty dairy barn. Kurtzweill is one of 152 grant recipients out of 3,339 entries. He has been a member of the Edgar FFA for two years.