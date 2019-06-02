Home / The Record-Review / First place team

Wed, 02/06/2019

This year, St. Mary’s School on Jan. 26 took first place among a dozen schools in the La Crosse Diocese “brains” competition. This is the first time in school history St. Mary’s won the 54-question knowledge contest. Team members are, left to right, front row: Ashley Seliger, Ava Buchberger, Charlotte Gruetzmacher, Lily Gage, Marissa Kaiser, coach Audry Conley; back row: Kolton Kramm, Maddie Martin, Lena Putnam, Cassidy Seubert, Anna Chesek and Logan Schmidt. Columbus Catholic School, Marshfield, took second place in the contest.

