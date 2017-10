The Edgar Theatre Co. will present “The Crooked House Murder” by Tim Kelly at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. Players in the who-dunnit mystery include, left to right, sitting: Justin Schilling and Kateri Hackel; standing: Jon Hall, Maya Kingsley, Kira Kreft, Angela Riehle, Jordan Knetter, Adam Sala and Cally Hakala.